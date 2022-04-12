YS Jagan reviews on medical dept. says govt's goal to bring reforms in health and education dept.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review on the design of infrastructure and medical facilities in hospitals. After the formation of the new cabinet, the chief minister discussed several key issues with minister Vidadala Rajini and examined the setting up of the information Kiosk model in Arogyasri Healthcare Trust hospitals. "We aim to change systems in areas such as education and medicine that have not seen change for decades; we have brought about revolutionary changes in areas where the government has made it a priority," YS Jagan said adding that the changes brought about in key areas like education, medicine, agriculture, housing, etc. are historic.



CM said that thousands of posts have been filled in the medical department as never before in history. Jagan explained that development work is being carried out under the Nadu-Nedu and recalled that under Aarogyasri, the government is paying bills from time to time without any delay. He said that the number of treatments under Aarogyasri has significantly increased and 16 new teaching hospitals are being brought in.

The CM addressed a meeting on the recruitment process in the medical health department where the officials told the chief minister that the process would be completed by the end of May. CM said that a large number of doctors were being hired to provide medical services available to the people and opined should be no compromise on the salaries of doctors. Jagan said that in the past, some decisions were taken to increase the salaries of doctors to make their services available to the people without fail, as part of which a ban was imposed on the private practice of government doctors.

Meanwhile, the CM asked the officials about the Nadu-Nedu works, construction of village clinics, ward clinics, construction of new PHCs, and medical colleges. The CM clarified that there should be no compromise anywhere in the constructions and wanted better facilities everywhere. Officials briefed on the progress of construction of Palasa Kidney Hospital, Kadapa Super Specialty Hospital, as well as specialty hospitals in tribal areas.