YS Jagan reviews on rain situation in AP, appoints special officers to oversee relief operations

Amid many districts in Andhra Pradesh has been inundated due to heavy rains, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a video conference with collectors of five districts on the rains. CM Jagan conducted the review with the Collectors of Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Anantapur and YSR Kadapa districts. The CM discussed with the officials on the steps to be taken in the wake of heavy rains.



CM Jagan has appointed special officers for the three districts to monitor the flood relief operations. He said special officers have been appointed for Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts respectively and asked to report the situation in the district to CM Jagan.

Chief Secretary, Department of Education Budithi Rajeshekhar, was appointed to oversee flood relief operations in Nellore. Pradyumna, Marketing Commissioner for Chittoor District. Shashi Bhushan Kumar, Senior Officer for YSR Kadapa District.

Meanwhile, the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has crossed the coast at Puducherry-Chennai and by which heavy rains expected in Andhra Pradesh for next 24 hours. On the other hand, severe rains lash Tirupati disrupting normal life drastically.