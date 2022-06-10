YS Jagan reviews on Revenue dept. asks officials to increase revenue professionally

The state government has decided to bring in a one-time settlement system for the collection of nominal tax arrears and the chief minister directed the officials to take action so far. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the progress of government departments that bring in revenue at the camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by ministers and senior officials of the Ministries of Commercial Taxes, Excise, Registrations, Transport, Underground, and Forestry. The CM, who reviewed the department-wise, gave several orders to the officials stating that the registration process should be made available in the secretariats.

The CM directed to increase professionalism in all branches to increase revenues and to complete the registrations expeditiously under the One Time Settlement Scheme. He ordered to conduct registrations for TIDCO houses be completed expeditiously and ordered to make the registration services available in the village and ward secretariats as soon as possible. The chief minister asked to provide complete information and awareness on asset registration and other services offered in terms of registration. The CM discussed land registrations in village secretariats.

Officials said they are already providing registration services with permanent land title deeds in 650 villages and taking steps to gradually increase the number of these villages. We are also training 14,000 village and ward secretaries on registration.

Meanwhile, the key decision was taken by CM Jagan who reviewed the OTS on Commercial Taxes in the Commercial Taxes Department. It was decided to rebuild this branch and suggested that there should be clarity on the role and responsibilities of everyone in the department. The CM issued several instructions to the officers who discussed the excise department and ordered them to take strict action against illicit liquor manufacturing and illicit liquor shipments. The Chief Minister directed the officers of all the departments to increase the revenue by taking as many measures as possible.