YS Jagan reviews on SEB, orders strict action against illegal production and smuggling of liquor

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered stern action on illegal liquor production and transportation. He said that the law has already been brought to take strict action against those involved in liquor smuggling and manufacturing and ordered to enforce it. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on the Special Enforcement Bureau. During the meeting held at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, the officials briefed CM YS Jagan on the progress of the activities of the Enforcement Bureau.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said that rates have been increased as part of alcohol control. He said one-third of shops were closed, belt shops and permit rooms were removed thus liquor sales fell to 21 lakh cases from 34 lakh cases per month. Beer sales fell from 17 lakh cases per month to 7 lakh. In such a case, the CM directed the authorities to stop the smuggling of liquor.

He said action should be taken if the sand is sold at a price higher than the prescribed rates. As the rains subside, he urged to increase Reichs and depots. He suggested that a call center number be set up to receive complaints if the sand is sold for higher prices. YS Jagan also said that the authorities should take immediate action on the incoming calls and monitor the situation regularly. Orders were issued to give advertisement over the details of rates in those districts and to take mandatory action if anyone sold at a higher price.

YS Jagan further said that measures be taken to curb the production and trafficking of marijuana and asked officials to campaign against the usage of drugs. The officials briefed the chief minister over the cases filed by Special Enforcement Bureau.

The review meeting was attended by Planning and Resource Mobilisation Special CS Dr. Sameer Sharma, DGP Gautam Sawang, Revenue Department Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Finance Chief Secretary SS Rawat, Intelligence Chief KV Rajendranath Reddy, SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal, SEB Director (Special Units) A Ramesh Reddy and other senior officials were present.