YS Jagan reviews on Spandana program, directs officials to complete works of village clinics by August 15

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to complete the construction of village secretariats by May. The CM conducted a visual media review with the Collectors and SPs on employment guarantee works, village secretariats, RBKs, schemes to be implemented in April and May.

The officials were congratulated on the occasion for undertaking employment guarantee works at a record level and made key remarks on the Employment Guarantee Scheme. The CM said that the employment guarantee work has been carried out at a record level and so far 25.50 crore working days have been provided. He said this had never happened at this level in the state before. The CM, who was proud to be the third largest state in the country, said that he was able to give Rs 5,818 crore directly to the workers and directed the authorities to move forward at the same pace.

The CM said that village clinics were being set up to combat the epidemic like covid and ordered to complete their construction on a war footing and take action to begin on August 15. The CM suggested setting up bulk milk cooling (BMC) centers at 9,899 places across the state. Authorities were ordered to launch the BMCs in September. He also said that lands should be identified for 25 processing units.

He said that one unit would be set up in each parliamentary constituency. Authorities were ordered to give home degrees to those eligible within 90 days. CM YS Jagan directed immediate distribution of the remaining 1,69,558 house site pattas.