YS Jagan reviews on YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme, orders to speed up survey

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review of the comprehensive survey under the YSR Jagananna Saswata Bhu Hakku Bhu Raksha scheme at his camp office in Tadepalli. The officials explained the details of the comprehensive survey to the CM. The CM reviewed the progress of the survey held so far and said all land disputes would be resolved with the comprehensive survey. He said that the problems that have been going on for decades will be solved.



He said that resolving land disputes is one of the main objectives of the comprehensive survey and directed the officials to take all necessary steps to complete the comprehensive survey within the stipulated time. The CM directed to appoint required officials and gather technical equipment as per the requirements for the conduction of the survey.

The CM said that the survey was being conducted after 100 years and that the completion of the survey would be beneficial to the people and the state

The review meeting was attended by Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu, Forest Environment and Underground Mines Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, CS Sameer Sharma, Chief Minister's Chief Advisor Ajaya Kallam, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Municipal and Urban Development special chief secretary Y Srilakshmi, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Finance Chief Secretary S S Rawat and other senior officials were present.