YS Jagan reviews OTS scheme, says no force, asks officials to create awareness to people

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again made it clear that the OTS scheme is a complete volunteer. He said instead of implementing the scheme, many were outraged that they were trying to create all sorts of problems. CM Jagan directed the authorities to create awareness among the people about the OTS. He said debts are forgiven and registration is also done for free. He said that the burden of nearly Rs. 10,000 crore on the poor was being removed.

Jagan also criticized the previous government for not considering proposals to waive the interest and recalled that about 43,000 people paid interest and principal during the TDP regime. "We are giving absolute rights in all forms through OTS‌," YS Jagan said. The chief minister further clarified that there is also the right to mortgage and sell for necessities.

It was revealed that orders have been issued cancelling stamp duty, transfer duty, and user fees for OTS users. Officials said that the registration work is being done in the village and ward secretariats.

The review meeting was attended by Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, CS Dr. Sameer Sharma, Municipal and Urban Development Special CS CS Y Srilakshmi, Revenue Special CS Rajat Bhargava, Housing Special CS Ajay Jain, Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, Municipal Secretary V. M Nayak, APSHCL MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, APSHCL Chairman Davuluri Dora Babu, and other senior officials were present.