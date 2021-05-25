YS Jagan reviews with North coastal Andhra collectors over cyclone Yaas , directs to be vigilant

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a review with the collectors of North coastal Andhra districts in view of the Yaas cyclone. The CM directed the authorities on precautionary measures in view of the cyclone. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan said, "action should be taken in accordance with the reports of the Meteorological Department. Collectors and officials need to be vigilant. "

CS Adityanath participated in a video conference from Srikakulam district. CS said there was no major impact except scattered showers in Srikakulam. Adityanath told CM Jagan that steps have been taken to keep the covid patients out of the temporary structures.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that Yaas will turn into a severe cyclone. It is currently located 280 km southeast of Paradip in Odisha. Cyclone Yaas will cross the coast between Paradip and Sagar Island in Bengal tomorrow. IMD scientists have forecast heavy to very heavy rains in some parts of Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of the cyclone. Similar rains are expected in one or two coastal districts.

Meteorologists have warned that the sea will be rough along the coasts of North coastal Andhra, Odisha and West Bengal. Heavy to very heavy rains are expected in several districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim within 24 hours from Tuesday.