YS Jagan speaks on women empowerment bill in assembly, says govt. is working towards women welfare

CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy said that the government is implementing welfare schemes without yielding to politics. As part of the discussion on the women empowerment bill in the Assembly sessions, CM Jagan said that his government is doing welfare for the women. He said the government has stood by them through the Amma Vodi scheme and providing a pension. He said the government is spending over Rs 1500 crore on pensions. 'We have brought the YSR Asara scheme to support the women and given incentives to businesses to earn extra income; 3.40 lakh people were shown employment opportunities," YS Jagan said. He said one crore women have benefited through the YSR zero interest scheme.

The chief minister said Rs 8,944 crore was spent on 24.56 lakh people under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, Rs. 982 crore was spent for Kapu Nestam scheme to benefit 3.28 lakh beneficiaries and started a new project called EBC Nestam to be launched in January 2022.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy further said that the government had brought the Disha Act for the safety of women and passed the resolution in the assembly and sent it to the Centre. He said that police rescued 6,880 people through the Disha app. "We have brought in a women police system in the village and ward secretariats for the safety of women to take immediate action when a crime is committed against women," said YS Jagan. He said that AP stands as an ideal for other states on women's safety.