YS Jagan starts Jaganannaku Chebudam, says people's problems will be solved

The YSRCP government has today introduced another new system for solving the complaints received from the people in AP.
The YSRCP government has today introduced another new system for solving the complaints received from the people in AP. Along with the existing Spandana program, another new system called Jagananku Chebudam has been implemented. YS Jagan started this from the CM's camp office and revealed that he is starting a program called Jagananku Chebudam to provide a better solution to the complaints received from the people.
CM Jagan said that during his padayatra, he has seen the lack of solutions to the problems of people. Jagan revealed that 90 to 95 percent of the problems in the state are due to human error and if the government is fair, there will be a solution to such problems.
CM Jagan said that many programs have been undertaken to reach more people. He said that revolutionary steps have been taken to bring a system where there is no end to discrimination. As a part of that, the Spandana program was implemented. Jagan stated that he is starting a program to tell Jagananna to be better than Spandana.