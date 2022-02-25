YS Jagan talks to Union Foreign Minister for repatriation of Telugu students from Ukraine

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy phoned Union Foreign Minister Jayashankar on Friday and discussed on the safe repatriation of Telugu students stranded in Ukraine. It is suggested that appropriate action be taken to this extent.



However, Jayasankar told the Chief Minister that the centre is taking all possible measures. He said that steps would be taken to relocate students from Ukraine to other parts of the world by special flights and later shift them to India.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with his superiors on the safe repatriation of Telugu people stranded in Ukraine. CM Jagan also wrote a letter to the Foreign Minister asking him to take steps to bring back the Telugu.

Meanwhile, Telugu students in Ukraine are facing difficulties in the wake of Russian attacks. It remains to be seen how long these attacks will last and how the situation will change. The Telugu students there told the hat the impact of the Russian attacks had begun, that the main roads had been closed and that the ATMs were being closed.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students are studying at the universities of Zephrozia, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariappal in Ukraine. It is estimated that there are more than 3 thousand people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Most of them are students doing MBBS. Ukraine's climatic conditions are similar to those in India, where students are better educated. However, the problem for Telugu students started in the wake of the Russian attacks on Ukraine. The parents are appealing to politicians to make arrangements to bring their children safely.