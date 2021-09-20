YS Jagan thanks people for victory in Parishad polls, says his responsibility increased further

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the people had given a landslide victory in the Parishad elections. Speaking at the Tadepalli camp office on Monday, CM YS Jagan on the occasion of YSRCP's solid victory in the Parishad elections has further increased his responsibility towards every family and every man.



He thanked the people who gave the victory in the MPTC and ZPTC elections. He said YSRCP supporters were elected by the people in 81 percent of the panchayats and 99 percent of the YSRCP candidates won in the municipal elections.



CM Jagan said that 86 percent of the MPTCs and 98 percent of the ZPTC seats were won by YSRCP. He said that all the promises given in the manifesto have been implemented and some forces were trying to disturb the government by spreading false propaganda. He took a jibe at opposition parties stating that they are not in a position to accept the defeat.



He was incensed that the counting had also been postponed in the past in the name of covid. CM YS Jagan said he was indebted to the people who supported the government.



The YSRCP has clinched an unprecedented victory in the MPTC ZPTC election results announced on Sunday. The YSRCP has also won in the TDP bastion.