YS Jagan to attend All Party Meeting with PM Modi on G-20 Summit

The central government has convened an all-party meeting to prepare an action plan to make the G20 summit, which India is ambitiously hosting, a success. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi has invited State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to attend this meeting which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on December 5 at 5 pm.



The meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will lead the Group of Twenty (G20) countries from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. On this occasion, more than 200 meetings will be held in various cities across the country in relation to 32 sectors.



An action plan will be prepared to show the power of the country to the world by making these conferences, which India is leading, a success. These countries account for 90 percent of the world's GDP, 80 percent of trade, and two-thirds of the population. The objective of these meetings is to strengthen the global economy by working together to achieve sustainable growth.