YS Jagan to Conclude Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra, to file nomination in Pulivendula tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's extensive bus yatra under the Why NOT 175 initiative is set to culminate today, marking the conclusion of a dynamic and impactful journey across various districts of Andhra Pradesh. The final leg of the bus yatra will see CM Jagan traveling to Tadepalli after an anticipated meeting in Akkavaram later in the evening, signaling the end of a significant chapter in the pre-election campaign trail.

The Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra, which commenced from Idupulapaya, has been characterised by a series of engaging public meetings, interactions with diverse communities, vibrant road shows, and enthusiastic receptions from the people along the route. CM Jagan's proactive engagement with the electorate has garnered widespread support and enthusiasm, with the bus yatra serving as a platform for dialogue, outreach, and grassroots connect.

Upon reaching Parasurampuram via Kotabommali and addressing a public meeting in Akkavaram, CM Jagan is scheduled to proceed to Visakhapatnam Airport from Akkavaram Helipad, eventually making his way to Gannavaram Airport before concluding the day at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.

As the bus yatra draws to a close, the focus now shifts towards the upcoming nominations in Pulivendula, underscoring the YCP's strategic planning and proactive approach towards election preparedness. CM Jagan's proactive stance in announcing Assembly and Lok Sabha candidates ahead of the official election schedule, coupled with the swift initiation of campaign activities, reflects a determined push towards consolidating support and momentum in the lead-up to the elections.

With 15 major public meetings already under his belt and a 21-day bus yatra spanning 22 districts, CM Jagan's relentless campaign efforts and direct engagement with the electorate underscore the YCP's commitment to grassroots mobilization and inclusive governance as the electoral landscape intensifies.