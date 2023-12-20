YS Jagan to disburse Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme today

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced financial assistance for students to pursue higher education in top universities abroad and for those aspiring to pass the civil service exams.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Jagan will release Rs.41.6 crores to 390 eligible students pursuing higher education abroad under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena scheme. Additionally, Rs.100.5 lakhs will be provided to 95 candidates who passed the civil services preliminary examinations, including 11 candidates who passed the mains. The funds will be released directly from his camp office.

Under the Jagananna Civil Services scheme, the state government is offering an incentive of Rs.1 lakh to students who pass the preliminary exam in the civil service exams. If they pass the mains exam, an additional incentive of Rs.50 thousand is provided. Moreover, candidates from SC, ST, BC, Minority, and EBC categories receive financial support and necessary training to help them prepare and achieve their goals.