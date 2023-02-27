YS Jagan to disburse third tranche of YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan tomorrow

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Tenali in Guntur district tomorrow (Tuesday). On this occasion, as part of the third installment of the fourth year, YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan, input subsidy will be distributed to the farmers who have lost their crops recently.

According to the schedule, CM Jagan will leave Tadepalli residence at 9.50 am on Tuesday and reach Tenali at 10.15 am and head to public meeting venue in the premises of Dhanika Agraha Market Yard at 10.35.

The Chief Minister will disburse the third installment of YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan and input subsidy for farmers who have recently lost crops will be credited to farmers' accounts by pressing a button.

YS Jagan will then leave from there at 12.45 hrs and reach Tadepalli residence at 1.10 hrs.