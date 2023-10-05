YS Jagan to head to Delhi today for two day tour, will attend a meeting on Left Wing Extremism

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi today. This visit is gaining importance as it is his first visit to Delhi after the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. With the approaching elections in AP, politics is currently heated, and there is a war of words between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP regarding Chandrababu's arrest.



CM Jagan will be traveling to Delhi in a special flight from Vijayawada and will be staying in Delhi for two days. During his visit, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The visit coincides with a meeting on left-wing extremism organized by the central government, which CM Jagan will attend. He is also likely to meet several Union Ministers.



Initially, CM Jagan was supposed to visit Delhi immediately after his trip to London on September 12, but the visit was postponed due to the Prime Minister's unavailability. The AP assembly meetings and consecutive holidays from September 21 to 27 further delayed his visit.



As a result, CM Jagan's visit to Delhi has become interesting due to the recent political developments in AP and the fact that he is visiting Delhi for the first time after Chandrababu's arrest.