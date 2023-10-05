Live
- Rajamahendravaram: World Space Week celebrations from today
- PL Stock Report: Westlife Foodworld (WESTLIFE IN) - Company Update – Near term demand pressures, LT story intact - Downgrade to 'HOLD'
- Constable along with family commits suicide in Kadapa
- National Poetry Day
- Visakhapatnam: A host of events to mark ‘World Space Week Celebrations 2023’
- 3 Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in October 2023: Samsung Galaxy M14 5G and more
- Vizianagaram: 27,000 new houses mooted at ZP meet
- Regional sarees for the win
- ACB court to begin hearing Naidu's bail petition in a while, AAG Ponnavolu arrives at court
- Visakhapatnam: Impressive weaves and crafts on display
Just In
YS Jagan to head to Delhi today for two day tour, will attend a meeting on Left Wing Extremism
YS Jagan's Delhi tour coincides with a meeting on left-wing extremism organized by the central government, which CM Jagan will attend.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi today. This visit is gaining importance as it is his first visit to Delhi after the arrest of TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. With the approaching elections in AP, politics is currently heated, and there is a war of words between the ruling YSRCP and the opposition TDP regarding Chandrababu's arrest.
CM Jagan will be traveling to Delhi in a special flight from Vijayawada and will be staying in Delhi for two days. During his visit, he is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The visit coincides with a meeting on left-wing extremism organized by the central government, which CM Jagan will attend. He is also likely to meet several Union Ministers.
Initially, CM Jagan was supposed to visit Delhi immediately after his trip to London on September 12, but the visit was postponed due to the Prime Minister's unavailability. The AP assembly meetings and consecutive holidays from September 21 to 27 further delayed his visit.
As a result, CM Jagan's visit to Delhi has become interesting due to the recent political developments in AP and the fact that he is visiting Delhi for the first time after Chandrababu's arrest.