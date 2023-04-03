YS Jagan to hold meeting with YSRCP MLAs, coordinators and incharges

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will hold a key meeting today (Monday) as part of review of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam program. YSRCP MLAs along with Constituency Coordinators and Regional Incharges will attend this meeting to be held at Tadepalli camp office.



In this meeting CM Jagan and the party ranks will discuss the issue of 'Gruha Saradhulu' along with Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam.

Also, he will give direction to the party ranks on the campaign against the backdrop of 'Jagananne Ma Bhavishyat' starting from 7th of this month.