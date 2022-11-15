  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to Hyderabad tomorrow, to pay homage to Superstar Krishna

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy
x

AP Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will go to Hyderabad on Wednesday to attend the Superstar Krishna's last rites and pay his tributes.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will go to Hyderabad on Wednesday to attend the Superstar Krishna's last rites and pay his tributes.

It is learned that Krishna's last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan on Wednesday at 4 pm according to state honours.

Meanwhile, Krishna, who had been suffering from respiratory problems for some time, breathed his last on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X