YS Jagan to Hyderabad tomorrow, to pay homage to Superstar Krishna

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will go to Hyderabad on Wednesday to attend the Superstar Krishna's last rites and pay his tributes.

It is learned that Krishna's last rites will be performed at Mahaprasthan on Wednesday at 4 pm according to state honours.

Meanwhile, Krishna, who had been suffering from respiratory problems for some time, breathed his last on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.