YS Jagan to launch 516 e-autos today

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 516 e-autos at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. The e-autos will come into use from Friday onwards across the State.

Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi revealed that the government is introducing e-autos to collect domestic waste from door-to-door in Guntur. She said the introduction of e-autos will pave way to improve sanitation.

Guntur Municipal Corporation will get over 200 e-autos. Municipal corporations and municipalities have already imparted necessary training to public health workers to drive e-autos.