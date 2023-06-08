  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Jagan to launch 516 e-autos today

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
x

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 516 e-autos at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. The e-autos will come into use...

Guntur: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate 516 e-autos at his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday. The e-autos will come into use from Friday onwards across the State.

Special Chief Secretary Y Srilakshmi revealed that the government is introducing e-autos to collect domestic waste from door-to-door in Guntur. She said the introduction of e-autos will pave way to improve sanitation.

Guntur Municipal Corporation will get over 200 e-autos. Municipal corporations and municipalities have already imparted necessary training to public health workers to drive e-autos.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X