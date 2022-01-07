YS Jagan to launch MIG layouts in Jagananna Smart Township on January 13

CM YS Jagan will inaugurate the MIG layouts under the Jagananna Smart Township Scheme on the 13th at the Amaravati Township near the Andhra Cricket Association Stadium in Mangalagiri. About 600 plots are being made available with each one ranging from 200 sq. Yards to 240 sq. Yards, CRDA Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan said in a statement. He said that the applications and allocations will be made online.



The commissioner clarified that all family members belonging to Andhra Pradesh with income below Rs 18 lakh per annum are eligible to purchase from Andhra Pradesh. It is reported that IT returns certifying income, Form 16, the document issued by the Tahsildar is required to be submitted and should pay 10% of the value at the time of application.



The aggreement will made within the month followed by payment of 30 per cent amount to be paid in a month, another 30 percent in six months and the remaining is paid after a year or at the time of registration. Commissioner Vijaya Krishnan explained that the details can be found at the CRDA headquarters or at https://migapdtcp.ap.gov.in and https://crda.ap.gov.in. websites.