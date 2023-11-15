Live
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
- TS needs freedom from clutches of autocratic KCR: Revanth
- Stage set for Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala
Just In
YS Jagan lays foundation stone for Varikapudisela lift scheme in Macherla
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday will inaugurate the works Varikapudisela lift scheme in Macharla of Palnadu district.
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for Varikapudishela lift scheme works at Macharla in Palnadu district.
This scheme, which is part of the 'YSR Palnadu Drought Relief Scheme,' aims to fulfill the long-standing wish of the people in Palnadu and Prakasam districts.
The Varikapudishela lift scheme will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 340.26 crore, which will provide irrigation to 24,900 acres of Ayakattu land and supply drinking water to around 20,000 people residing in villages such as Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Sirigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta, and Kandalakunta.
The scheme is designed to lift 1.57 TMC of water, delivering 281 cubic feet per second (cusecs) through four pumps. By diverting water from the Krishna river, the Jagan government aims to alleviate the hardships faced by people in the backward hilly areas through this uplifting scheme.