YS Jagan lays foundation stone for Varikapudisela lift scheme in Macherla

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy laid the foundation stone for Varikapudishela lift scheme works at Macharla in Palnadu district.

This scheme, which is part of the 'YSR Palnadu Drought Relief Scheme,' aims to fulfill the long-standing wish of the people in Palnadu and Prakasam districts.



The Varikapudishela lift scheme will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 340.26 crore, which will provide irrigation to 24,900 acres of Ayakattu land and supply drinking water to around 20,000 people residing in villages such as Veldurthi, Uppalapadu, Gottipalla, Sirigiripadu, Bodilaveedu, Gangalakunta, and Kandalakunta.

The scheme is designed to lift 1.57 TMC of water, delivering 281 cubic feet per second (cusecs) through four pumps. By diverting water from the Krishna river, the Jagan government aims to alleviate the hardships faced by people in the backward hilly areas through this uplifting scheme.

దశాబ్దాల పల్నాడు ప్రాంత ప్రజల కల వరికపూడిశెల ఎత్తిపోతల పథకం నిర్మాణానికి సీఎం @ysjagan గారు శ్రీకారం చుట్టారు.



కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం నుంచి వన్యప్రాణి సంరక్షణ అనుమతులు 19 మే 2023, అటవీ పర్యావరణ అనుమతులు 6 నవంబర్ 2023 న దృఢ సంకల్పంతో జగనన్న సాధించారు.



