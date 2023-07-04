Live
YS Jagan arrives in Chittoor, to break ground for Amul Dairy
YS Jagan arrived in the Chittoor district on Tuesday to lay the foundation stone for restoration works of Amul Daily in the district. The chief minister had reached Renigunta Airport in a special flight and from there he arrived in Chittoor in a helicopter. The chief minister will first inspect the photo exhibition and later break the ground for the works followed by addressing a public meeting at the Chittoor Police Parade Grounds.
Meanwhile, the foundation stone for the construction of a 300-bed hospital building will be laid in the CMC hospital premises at 1.05 pm.
The restoration work of Chittoor dairy, which is being undertaken at Rs. 385 crores will start its production by April 2024 by setting up a milk processing unit in the first phase. In the second phase, the government will be setting up the largest ice cream plant in the country with Re. 150 crore followed by a dairy factory along with Ultra High Treatment (UHT) plant.
Through this dairy restoration, employment opportunities will be provided to 5000 people directly and 2 lakh people indirectly besides benefitting 25 lakh dairy farmers.