YS Jagan to tour Ganapavaram on May 16 to distribute Rythu Bharosa cheques

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Ganapavaram on the 16th of this month and distribute the cheques to the farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

Unguturu MLA Puppala Vasubabu said on Tuesday that Chief Minister's Programs Coordinator Talashila Raghuram, former Deputy CM Alla Nani and Collector Prasanna Venkatesh Ganapavaram would arrive at 9.30 am on Wednesday to inspect the arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit.

He said they would look into the hallways, the helipad and the road routes on which the Chief Minister would travel.

