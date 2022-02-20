YS Jagan to tour Kadapa and Visakhapatnam today, will welcome President Ram Nath Kovind

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for his home district Kadapa this morning. He will depart from Tadepalli residence and reach Kadapa at 11 am and later attend the inauguration of the Pushpagiri Vitro Retina Eye Institute and later attend the wedding of Deputy CM Amzath Basha's daughter at Jayaraj Gardens near Kadapa Ring Road. After blessing the bride and groom, he will return.



After concluding his visit to Kadapa, he will reach the residence in Tadepalli. On the other hand, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam in the evening to welcome President Ramnath Kovind. After the president arrives at the lodging area set up at the Eastern Naval Headquarters from INS Dega, CM Jagan will proceed to Tadepalli residence from Visakhapatnam Airport during the night.



President Ram Nath Kovind will arrive in Visakhapatnam today. Kovind then takes part in the Presidential Fleet Review. Along with the President, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several Union Ministers will attend the event.