YS Jagan to tour Kadapa from tomorrow, here is the three-day schedule

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will be visiting the district from the 8th to the 10th of this month. On the occasion of the late leader Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary, he will participate in programs at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. On Sunday, he will visit Gandikota and Pulivendula and initiate various development works followed by visiting Kopparthi Industrial Estate and Kadapa city and participate in the inauguration of development projects on Monday.



According to the schedule, YS Jagan will leave from Kalyandurgam at 1.30 PM on Saturday and arrive at Idupulapaya Helipad at 1.55 PM and visit YSR Ghat from 2.05 PM to 2.25 PM to pay tribute to Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy. He will participate in a meeting with public representatives of Simhadripuram mandal till 5.30 PM.

On the 9th, the chief minister will leave his residence at 8.50 AM and lay the foundation stone for Oberoi Hotel at Gandikota Helipad at 9.30 AM followed by the inauguration of various projects in Pulivendula, including the new municipal office building, Pulivendula City Forest, Garandala Canal Development, YSR Skill Development Center, and participate in launching ceremony at NewTech Bioscience, AP Karl, and YSR Sports Academy.

The Chief Minister on Monday as part of the third day of his tour will be meeting with public representatives at Kadapa Government Arts College Helipad and inaugurate industrial units at Kopparthi and then leave for Tadepalli.