YS Jagan to tour Kadapa on December 2 and 3, officials makes arrangements

The schedule of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to the Kadapa district has been finalized. The details of the tour were disclosed by Collector Vijayaramaraju. He said that the Chief Minister will participate in many programs in the district on December 2 and 3.

According to the schedule, CM Jagan will leave his residence on the morning of December 2 and reach Gannavaram Airport at 10.20 am. From there he will go to Kadapa airport at 11.15 am and after talking to the local leaders from 11.15, he will take off on a special flight at 11.30 and reach the CBR reservoir in Lingala Mandal at 11.50 and start boat services there at noon.

The chief minister will go to Dr. YSR Lake View Point at 12.35 and take a rest at YSR Lake View Restaurant from 1.00 to 1.30 hours. From 1.30 to 4.30 hours, requests will be received from the public. After that, he will leave from there at 4.35 and reach the Idupulapaya helipad by helicopter at 5.00. He will talk to the local leaders from 5.00 to 5.10 and reach the guest house in Idupulapaya at 5.20 to stay there for the night.

YS Jagan on the following day will leave YSR Estate at 8.30 am and reach the helipad there at 8.35 am. At 8.40 a.m. the helicopter will take off from there and reach the helipad at Pulivendula Bhakarapuram at 8.55 am and from there at 9.00 am he will go to SCSR Gardens by road.

From 9.15 to 9.30 hours he will attend the marriage ceremony of the CM's personal secretary D. Ravishekhar's daughter and reach the helipad at Bhakarapuram at 9.35 am. He will depart from there at 9.45 am by helicopter and reach Kadapa Airport at 10.10 am. He will reach Gannavaram Airport by a special flight from there at 10.15 and reach his residence at 11.30 am.