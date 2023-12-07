YS Jagan to visit Cyclone affected areas Guduru and Bapatla tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the cyclone-affected areas tomorrow. He will visit Guduru and Bapatla areas of Tirupati district and meet the victims and learn about the crop damage. The Chief Minister will assess the situation and provide necessary support to the affected farmers.



The cyclone has caused significant damage to standing crops, including paddy, maize, and cotton. The government has already initiated relief efforts, including providing financial aid to the affected farmers.

The Chief Minister's visit aims to further understand the extent of the damage and ensure that appropriate compensation and relief measures are provided to the affected farmers. Additionally, he will also review the status of ongoing rehabilitation and restoration work in the affected areas.

Cyclone Michaung, which made landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh, has resulted in the displacement of several thousand people. The government has set up temporary shelters and arranged for food and other necessities for those affected.