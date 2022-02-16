YS Jagan to visit Kadapa district of February 20, officials begin the arrangements

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to visit the Kadapa district on Sunday, the 20th of this month, said Collector Vijaya Raja. To this end, the collector directed the officials to complete the arrangements for the visit and make the visit a success. On Tuesday, he held a meeting with Joint Collectors Gautami, Srikanth Varma, Dhyanachandra, DRO Malola and RDO Dharmachandra Reddy on the pre-arrangements for the Chief Minister's visit at the local collectorate.



Speaking on the occasion, he said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is likely to attend the wedding of the daughter of Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzath Basha in Kadapa city on the 20th of this month. He said that various responsibilities have been handed over to the district authorities to make the visit a success. The meeting was attended by Special Collector Rammohan, DWMA, APMIP, Mepma PDs Yadubhushan Reddy, Madhusudan Reddy, Rammohan Reddy, DMHO Nagraj, CPO Venkat Rao, Tourism Officer Rajasekhar Reddy, Additional SP Mahesh Kumar, DSP Shiva Reddy, Samagra Shiksha PD Prabhakar and others.

DSP B Venkata Shiva Reddy said that in the wake of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's coming to Kadapa for the wedding of Deputy CM Amzath Basha on the 20th of this month, heavy security is being set up at Jayaraj Gardens near the city. On Tuesday, instructions were given to the lower level personnel regarding the arrangements. The event was attended by CIs Ashok Reddy, Sadasivaiah, Sriram Srinivasulu, CK Dinne SI M Manjunath Reddy and staff.

