YS Jagan to visit Paris on June 28 to attend daughter's Graduation Ceremony

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Officials said that the CM's visit to Paris has been finalized. They said he would depart on the night of the 28th of this month and arrive in Paris on the 29th. The officials said that the chief minister would attend graduation day celebrations of his his eldest daughter Harsha Reddy who completed her Post Graduation (MBA) at Insead Business School.



It is said that the chief minister would return on July 2nd. However, Jagan had requested the CBI court 10 days ago to allow him to go to Paris while CBI filed counter in the court that the request should be denied and explained that he is going abroad for a number of reasons, which could have an impact on the trial. The CBI has said that if Jagan goes to Paris, there will be a delay in the trial of the cases.

However, there are doubts as to whether the Jagan tour will continue as the visit was finalised before getting permission from the court.