YS Jagan to Visit Victims of Atchutapuram SEZ Accident

Former Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Anakapalli district today to meet those injured in the recent tragic accident at the Escientia Pharma Company located in Atchutapuram.

The visit comes in the wake of a devastating incident that left 17 individuals dead and many more injured. Jaganmohan Reddy will arrive at Visakhapatnam Airport from Gannavaram Airport and then proceed to Usha Prime Hospital by road. During his visit, he intends to express his support and offer words of encouragement to those receiving treatment.

The injured victims are currently receiving specialized medical care, with 18 individuals treated at Usha Prime Hospital, seven at Medicover Hospital, and five at KIMS.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu visited the victims and announced a compensation package of Rs. 1 lakh to deceased, Rs. 50 lakhs for severely injured and Rs. 25 lakhs for the minorly injured.