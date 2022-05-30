YS Jagan tweets on completion of three years of governance, thanks people for putting hope

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday has tweeted on the occasion of completion of three years for his party's overwhelming victory in 2019 general elections. "It has been three years since I took over as Chief Minister with the love you have shown and the blessings you have provided," wrote YS Jagan.



The chief minister further added that he had implemented over 95% of the promises over the past three years living to the expectations of the people. "We are committed to many good deeds," asserted YS Jagan.



He said he wish to serve people with more dedication in the days to come and sought the love and affection. AP CM YS Jagan tweeted that he would like to thank everyone once again for giving me the opportunity to serve the people.



It is known that the YSRCP party headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has defeated the TDP with a massive majority and came to power in 2019. The government is implementing various welfare schemes to the all sections of the people irrespective of the caste and creed in the last three years.

రాబోయే రోజుల్లో మీకు మరింతగా సేవ చేస్తానని, మీ ప్రేమాభిమానాలు నాపై ఎప్పటికీ ఇలాగే ఉండాలని మ‌న‌స్ఫూర్తిగా కోరుకుంటున్నా. మీకు సేవ చేసే భాగ్యాన్ని నాకు కల్పించినందుకు మ‌రొక్క‌సారి అందరికీ కృత‌జ్ఞ‌త‌లు తెలియ‌జేసుకుంటున్నా. 2/2 — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) May 30, 2022



