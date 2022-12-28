YS Jagan tweets on his meeting with PM, says Modi responded positively to requests

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy tweeted about his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of his visit to Delhi. "Discussed with the Prime Minister on many important issues related to the state. I have asked to fulfill the promises of state bifurcation, special status and to resolve many pending issues," CM YS Jagan wrote on Twitter adding that the Prime Minister responded positively.



AP CM YS Jagan met Prime Minister Modi for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon. He asked the Prime Minister to take a decision on the matter as soon as possible because the key points of the promises in the AP Bifurcation have not yet been fulfilled.

He also brought to the attention of the Prime Minister the issue of special status to AP, the issue of funding for the crucial Polavaram project, the delay in the release of pending dues, the provisions of the National Food Security Act, pending dues from Telangana DISCOM, Metro Railway Line and the Kadapa Steel Plant, along with many other important issues related to AP. It seems that the Prime Minister has responded positively to these.

