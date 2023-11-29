YS Jagan virtually inaugurates the industries worth Rs. 1072 crore

TADEPALLI: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid the foundation stone and inaugurated the industries worth Rs 1,072 crore virtually from the camp office on Wednesday. With the establishment of these industries, 21,079 people will get employment. In the food processing sector, the CM inaugurated an edible oil refinery plant in Nellore district and sesame processing units in Vizianagaram built at a cost of Rs.402 crores. He inaugurated Sigachi Industries greenfield pharmaceuticals and grain-based bio-ethanol manufacturing units at Kakinada Printing Cluster, Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub in Kurnool.

Speaking on the occasion, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted the government's focus on the industrial sector and urged the collectors to pay special attention to supporting industrialists. He mentioned that the government had signed 386 MoUs at the Global Investors Summit, with plans to attract investments of 13 lakh crores and create 6 lakh jobs. He emphasized the need for regular reviews and progress monitoring to ensure the successful establishment of these projects.

The Chief Minister said that Chief Secretary (CS) is providing guidance and holding at least two review meetings per month to support industrialists. Reddy mentioned that 33 units have already been set up and are operational, while 94 projects are in progress and others are in the early stages. He said that the government has been able to set up 130 mega projects in the last four and a half years, attracting investments of 69,000 crores and creating 86,000 jobs.

The chief minister also emphasized the government's support for the MSME sector, mentioning that 1.88 lakh new MSMEs were established, creating 12.62 lakh jobs. "Despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the government ensured that MSMEs did not collapse, YS Jagan said assuring the industrialists of the government's accessibility and urged the collectors to adopt a positive approach towards them.

He announced the commencement of three out of nine projects, which will result in an investment of 1100 crores and provide jobs to 21,000 people. Additionally, the foundation stone for a food processing unit in Pattikonda was laid, reflecting the government's commitment to setting up industries across the state. The Chief Minister praised the officials for their efforts and encouraged them to take similar prompt actions in the future. He wished success to all those involved in setting up industries and announced the provision of incentives to MSMEs in February.