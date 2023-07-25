Live
YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday started the 11 Food Processing Units estabilished with a budget of Rs.1,719 crores in a virtual manner.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday started the 11 Food Processing Units estabilished with a budget of Rs.1,719 crores in a virtual manner. Inauguration ceremony was held for six units and foundation stone was laid for five units.
These food processing units have a combined capacity of 3.14 lakh tonnes annually and are expected to provide direct employment to 925 people. Around 40,307 farmers are set to benefit from these initiatives. Additionally, Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy dedicated 421 collection centers and 43 cold rooms, built in connection with Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), to the farmers.
The government has made it mandatory for the food processing units to procure raw materials from farmers at or above the minimum support price set by the government.
Among the six projects launched by CM Jaganmohan Reddy, four are tomato value-added units, one is a millets processing unit, and one is an onion value-added products industry. These projects aim to add value to agricultural produce and create more employment opportunities for the people of the state.