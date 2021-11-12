YS Jagan visits Tadepalli Manipal hospital, undergoes medical tests for leg injury

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has undergone medical tests at Tadepalli Manipal hospital as he was suffering from a leg injury. The doctors conducted medical tests on Jagan's leg and performed general checks up along with scanning. The chief minister arrived at the hospital at 9:45 am and went back to the camp office after undergoing medical tests.



It is said that Chief Minister Jagan has been participating in daily activities with a sprained ankle and it seems that he went to the Manipal hospital as the pain was getting worse recently. CM Jagan is supposed to review the education sector.

However, with the chief minister going to the hospital, there was concern in the party as well as in government circles. However, according to Manipal Hospital sources, Jagan's leg sprain is not serious and clarified that it is a routine medical examination.