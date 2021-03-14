YS Jagan will be Chief Minister for next 30 years: Lakshmi Parvathi

Andhra Pradesh: The Telugu Academy Chairman Lakshmi Parvathi has criticized Andhra Pradesh opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu. Lakshmi Parvathi alleged that Chandrababu had corrupted the Telugu Desam Party.

Lakshmi Parvati said that the party was completely lost its sheen with the municipal and corporation elections. She said that both Chandrababu and Lokesh should sell milk and vegetables.

Lakshmi Parvathi has opined that Jagan's rule will continue for another 30 years. The YSRCP, on the other hand, is looming large in the AP municipal election results and going strongly across the state.

YSRCP has sweeped the Municipal Elections in Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Prakasam and Vizianagaram districts while TDP had won only in Kadapa and Anantapur districts. on the other hand, the TDP has registered victory in Tadipatri municipality.