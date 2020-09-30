YS Jagan's all praise for Prakasam district authorities for the effective administration

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lauded the Prakasam district administration for their effecient performance. He appreciated the officials for the steps taken by them for restricting the farmers to cultivate cotton in black sand instead of in red gram and advised officials to encouraged farmers to cultivate alternative crops under bores. Speaking at a video conference with district collectors and SPs from camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, YS Jagan said that the performance of the Prakasam district mechanism was good in setting up Rythu Bharosa Kendras and YSR health clinics.

Apart from these he also pointed out the great work of the authorities such issuing of rice cards, pension cards and house deeds. He directed the authorities to expedite the construction of village and ward secretariats and YSR Pre Primary schools under Nadu-Nedu. He assured that the pending bills of construction of Pre Primary schools be released in the first week of October. It has been decided in principle to postpone the reopening of schools from October 5 to November 2 in view of covid.



