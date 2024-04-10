YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra continues amidst huge turnout in Palnadu

The 12th day of Chief Minister Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra commenced from Gantavaripalem in Palnadu district, witnessing a sizable gathering of enthusiastic individuals eager to meet the CM. Prior to the bus journey's initiation, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with attendees, receiving petitions from some and engaging with supporters who eagerly sought to shake hands with him.

Traversing through Puttavaripalem, Santamaguluru Cross, Annavarappadu, and arriving at Rompichar, CM Jagan was met with an overwhelming welcome from locals along the route. The yatra on the Rompicharla Highway garnered a remarkable response, with residents turning out in large numbers to greet the Chief Minister. At Santamagulur Crossroad Circle, Jagan extended greetings to the crowd before continuing the journey.

The fervent reception continued as Annavarappadu residents celebrated with great fanfare, adorning themselves with pumpkins in honor of the occasion. The bus route progressed through Vipperla and Nekarikallu en route to Devarampadu Cross, where a woman named Venkayamma captured attention by running barefoot alongside the convoy to meet CM Jagan. Touched by her determination, Jagan halted the convoy to engage with Venkayamma, who had traveled from Ramireddypaleni to meet the Chief Minister despite the scorching sun.

The day's agenda includes CM Jagan's participation in a public meeting in Ayyappanagar, following which he is scheduled to proceed to Dhulipalla via Kondamodu Junction, Anusalem, Rajupalem, and Reddygudem. The ongoing yatra continues to draw significant public interest and support as CM Jagan interacts with constituents and addresses community gatherings along the route.



