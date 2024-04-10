Live
- Inconvenience caused to Pakistani passengers after PM, CM deplane at Lahore
- Woman smothers two children to death in Karnataka, arrested
- IPL 2024: 'That wasn’t even a short delivery, Nitish just picked it up well', says RP Singh on youngster’s six off Rabada
- Calcutta HC orders court-monitored CBI probe into Sandeshkhali land grabbing, extortion cases
- Close shave for Maha Congress chief as truck hits car; Nana Patole smells a plot
- Man killed by wild elephant in northern Laos
- BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from Asansol
- World Athletics introduces prize money for Olympic gold medallists
- Group of TDP workers in Chinnagottigallu mandal joins YSRCP
- NDA candidates in K'taka meet Vokkaliga seer in Bengaluru, take blessings
Just In
YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra continues amidst huge turnout in Palnadu
The 12th day of Chief Minister Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra commenced from Gantavaripalem in Palnadu district, witnessing a sizable gathering of enthusiastic individuals eager to meet the CM.
The 12th day of Chief Minister Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra commenced from Gantavaripalem in Palnadu district, witnessing a sizable gathering of enthusiastic individuals eager to meet the CM. Prior to the bus journey's initiation, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with attendees, receiving petitions from some and engaging with supporters who eagerly sought to shake hands with him.
Traversing through Puttavaripalem, Santamaguluru Cross, Annavarappadu, and arriving at Rompichar, CM Jagan was met with an overwhelming welcome from locals along the route. The yatra on the Rompicharla Highway garnered a remarkable response, with residents turning out in large numbers to greet the Chief Minister. At Santamagulur Crossroad Circle, Jagan extended greetings to the crowd before continuing the journey.
The fervent reception continued as Annavarappadu residents celebrated with great fanfare, adorning themselves with pumpkins in honor of the occasion. The bus route progressed through Vipperla and Nekarikallu en route to Devarampadu Cross, where a woman named Venkayamma captured attention by running barefoot alongside the convoy to meet CM Jagan. Touched by her determination, Jagan halted the convoy to engage with Venkayamma, who had traveled from Ramireddypaleni to meet the Chief Minister despite the scorching sun.
The day's agenda includes CM Jagan's participation in a public meeting in Ayyappanagar, following which he is scheduled to proceed to Dhulipalla via Kondamodu Junction, Anusalem, Rajupalem, and Reddygudem. The ongoing yatra continues to draw significant public interest and support as CM Jagan interacts with constituents and addresses community gatherings along the route.