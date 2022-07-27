YS Jagan's visit to flood-hit areas continues in Alluri Sitaramaraju district

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's second day tour has started as part of the consultation of flood victims. He left Rajamahendravaram R and B guesthouse on Wednesday morning. He is inquiring about the relief measures being received by the victims. He will visit flood affected areas in Alluri Seetharamaraju and Eluru districts.



According to schedule, he will leave from Rajamahendravaram R and B Guest House and reach Chintoor in Alluri Sitamaraju District. YS Jagan will first visit to Kuyuguru village of Chinthur mandal of Alluri district and then meet the flood victims in Chatti village.



CM Jagan will reach Eluru district in the afternoon and inspected photo gallery related to the flood affected villages in Kannayagutta village of Velerupadu mandal. Later, the chief minister will meet with the flood victims of Tirumalapuram and Narlavaram villages. The chief minister will leave to Tadepalli after completing his tour in the evening.