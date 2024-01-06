  • Menu
YS Jagan's welfare will help me win in Penukonda, says Ushasree Charan

Andhra Pradesh Minister Ushasree Charan expressed her gratitude towards the YSRCP ranks for their warm welcome and announced that she has been chosen as a candidate for the Penukonda Legislative Assembly.

She stated that she is confident that the implementation of Jagananna's welfare schemes in Penukonda will help her win the election. Minister Ushasree Charan also emphasized the importance of unity among YCP leaders and workers in ensuring her victory.

She expressed her belief that the people of Penukonda will also support her in this electoral process.

