YS Sharmila Is Going To Soon Announce Her Party Name

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's sister and daughter of the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, YS Sharmila is all set to announce the name of her new party. It is learned that on the occasion of the birthday of father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, she had earlier said that she would announce the name, flag, and ideology of the party. Against this backdrop, Sharmila's main follower Raja Gopal registered a political party at the Central Electoral Commission under the name 'YSR Telangana Party'. According to the sources, Sharmila is going to announce her party in Telangana soon.

Raja Gopal submitted the documents related to the formation of the new party to the CEC. It is learned that Raja Gopal, as party chairman, has also issued a press release stating that if there are any objections regarding the party's name, then it can be discussed with him. Sharmila is expected to make an official announcement soon. As the Covid-19 rapid spread is continuing party leaders are conducting virtual meetings with people from different communities.