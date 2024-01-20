YS Sharmila receives warm welcome in Kadapa

YS Sharmila along with other Congress members, received a warm welcome in Kadapa.

They arrived at the airport in a special flight and were greeted with the help of a crane. They then traveled to Vempalli, where firecrackers were fired to welcome them.

They continued their journey to Idupulapaya while a motorbike rally was happening.

Additionally, several other party members, including former presidents and district presidents, joined them on this visit.