  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila receives warm welcome in Kadapa

YS Sharmila receives warm welcome in Kadapa
x
Highlights

YS Sharmila along with other Congress members, received a warm welcome in Kadapa.

YS Sharmila along with other Congress members, received a warm welcome in Kadapa.

They arrived at the airport in a special flight and were greeted with the help of a crane. They then traveled to Vempalli, where firecrackers were fired to welcome them.

They continued their journey to Idupulapaya while a motorbike rally was happening.

Additionally, several other party members, including former presidents and district presidents, joined them on this visit.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X