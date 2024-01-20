Live
- Gujarat boat tragedy: Contract of Vadodara lakefront operator terminated
- Ahmedabad authorities suspend boating, kayaking on Sabarmati Riverfront
- Self-Care Tips To Prioritise Yourself And Your Mental Health
- After Netflix, YouTube chooses not to release dedicated app for Vision Pro
- Benefits of Consuming Olive Oil in Winter
- Meet the vibrant talent Vikas
- ‘Happy Ending’ trailer promises a new-age entertainer
- ‘Game On’ trailer gets unveiled at a grand event
- ‘Nagiro’ from ‘Pottel’ is a beautifully composed melody
- Devi Sri Prasad comes onboard for ‘DNS’
Just In
YS Sharmila receives warm welcome in Kadapa
Highlights
YS Sharmila along with other Congress members, received a warm welcome in Kadapa.
YS Sharmila along with other Congress members, received a warm welcome in Kadapa.
They arrived at the airport in a special flight and were greeted with the help of a crane. They then traveled to Vempalli, where firecrackers were fired to welcome them.
They continued their journey to Idupulapaya while a motorbike rally was happening.
Additionally, several other party members, including former presidents and district presidents, joined them on this visit.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS