YS Sharmila to begin election campaign with bus yatra today in Kadapa

YS Sharmila, the APCC Chief and Congress candidate for Kadapa MP, is set to kick off her campaign through a bus journey starting today. She will be participating in the campaign as an MP candidate in the Kadapa Parliament constituency. The first day of the campaign will see events organized in 7 mandals of the Badvel division.

During the campaign, Sharmila in her speech likely to target CM Jagan and YCP MP candidate Avinash Reddy. There is much anticipation surrounding the content of her speeches regarding these individuals.

Sharmila made the announcement about the start of her campaign at the X platform on Thursday. She expressed her gratitude for the blessings of God, her father, and the love of her mother. The campaign bus tour will commence from today onwards, with Sharmila seeking the support and blessings of the people as she embarks on this journey to secure a victory as the Kadapa MP.