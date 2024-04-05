  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YS Sharmila to begin election campaign with bus yatra today in Kadapa

YS Sharmila to begin election campaign with bus yatra today in Kadapa
x
Highlights

YS Sharmila, the APCC Chief and Congress candidate for Kadapa MP, is set to kick off her campaign through a bus journey starting today. She will be...

YS Sharmila, the APCC Chief and Congress candidate for Kadapa MP, is set to kick off her campaign through a bus journey starting today. She will be participating in the campaign as an MP candidate in the Kadapa Parliament constituency. The first day of the campaign will see events organized in 7 mandals of the Badvel division.

During the campaign, Sharmila in her speech likely to target CM Jagan and YCP MP candidate Avinash Reddy. There is much anticipation surrounding the content of her speeches regarding these individuals.

Sharmila made the announcement about the start of her campaign at the X platform on Thursday. She expressed her gratitude for the blessings of God, her father, and the love of her mother. The campaign bus tour will commence from today onwards, with Sharmila seeking the support and blessings of the people as she embarks on this journey to secure a victory as the Kadapa MP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X