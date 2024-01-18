YS Sharmila will take charge as PCC chief on Jan 21

Guntur : Newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee president Y S Sharmila will take charge on January 21, at 11 am, at a programme to be held at Andhra Ratna Bhavan in Vijayawada city. MP and AICC AP state affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore, AICC secretary Christopher Tilak, will participate as chief guests in the programme. Following the orders of the AICC, the PCC is making the necessary arrangements for Sharmila to take charge as new PCC chief.

According to the sources in the Congress party, several YSRCP MLAs denied the party tickets are in touch with the Congress party. They will join Congress party in presence of Y S Sharmila.

As soon as Y S Sharmila will take charge as new PCC chief. Mangalagiri MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy will join the party.

Meanwhile, the APCC is preparing the road map for the Sharmla tour programme in the state.

She will infuse new blood into the party and strengthen the party. She is expected to bring past glory to the party. She will be the star campaigner for the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the state.

