YS Sharmila’s meeting with Sunita lasts for two hours

The campaign that Sunita will join the Congress is going strong. In this context, their meeting has gained importance

Vijayawada: APCC president YS Sharmila was met by her sister Sunitha, daughter of late YS Vivekananda Reddy. She met Sharmila in Idupulapaya. The campaign that Sunita will join the Congress is going strong. In this context, their meeting has gained importance. They discussed for two hours. This is the first time that both of them met after Sharmila took charge of PCC. It is known that Sharmila supported Sunita in Viveka's murder case.

On the other hand, a wide-scale meeting of the Kadapa District Congress Party will be held shortly. Sunita will also attend this meeting. On the other hand, Sharmila is going to contest from Pulivendula assembly seat and Sunitha is going to contest from Kadapa MP seat.

