YS To campaign in Guntur, Nagari and Kadapa, here is schedule

As the general election polling date in Andhra Pradesh draws near, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy's election campaign is gaining momentum. The crucial campaign phase is set to end tomorrow, and leaders of all political parties are busy in campaigning, highlighting the development, welfare, and good works done by their respective governments.

Today, CM Jagan has a packed schedule for campaign meetings. He will first participate in a meeting at Mangalagiri Old Bus Stand Center under Guntur Parliament at 10 am. Later, at 12.30 pm, he will be at Karvetinagaram Road Kapu Veedhi Circle in Puttur, Nagari Constituency under Chittoor Parliament. From there, Jagan will head to Kadapa district where he will join a campaign meeting at Sri Potti Sriramulu Circle, Madras Road, Kadapa city at 3 pm.

Furthermore, CM Jagan is set to participate in campaign meetings in three constituencies tomorrow as well. The YCP ranks are making special arrangements for Jagan Sabhas to ensure a successful campaign.

The leaders of all political parties are urging voters to vote the fan symbol in this election and bless them once again with their support. CM Jagan, in particular, is touring the entire state, emphasizing the work done by his government and seeking the support of the people to continue their developmental initiatives.