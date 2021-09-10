YS Viveka murder case: CBI arrests yet another key accused in the case

The CBI on Thursday arrested another key accused in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. During the 95th day of the trial, CBI officials interrogated Gajjala Umashankar Reddy, a follower of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy and a dairy trader from Pulivendula, and Bharathi Yadav, a journalist. Umashankar Reddy was later arrested and produced in court.



Pulivendula Magistrate Pavan Kumar remanded him for 14 days and the CBI officials shifted Umashankar Reddy to Kadapa Central Jail. However, based on the arrest statement, it is learned that some more people will be arrested and produced in court.

Meanwhile, the CBI officials have already remanded Sunil Yadav in custody in connection with the YS Vivekananda murder case. YS Vivekananda Reddy, was murdered on March 15, 2019, in his own house at Pulivendula. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team for investigating the case. Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunita has approached Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the case. The High Court gave a verdict on March 11, 2020 handing over the case to CBI.