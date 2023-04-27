YS Viveka murder: CBI sleuths goes to PA Krishna Reddy's house in Kadapa

The Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified the investigation into the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case and as part of it, CBI officials have reached Pulivendula of Kadapa district. The investigation agency sleuths went to PA Krishna Reddy's house in two vehicles.



However, as Krishna Reddy was not at home, they went to Loyola Degree College where he was working. It seems that Krishna Reddy will be taken into custody by the CBI.



Meanwhile, It is known that the bail of Erra Gangireddy, who is the main accused in the Viveka murder case, has been cancelled. On Thursday, the Telangana High Court heard the petition filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of Gangireddy's bail. After that the judgment was issued. On this occasion, the High Court canceled Erra Gangireddy's bail and ordered him to surrender to the CBI before May 5. The state high court has ordered the CBI to arrest Gangireddy if he does not surrender by May 5.