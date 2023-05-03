YS Viveka murder: Witness Ranganna fells serious sick, undergoes treatment

Watchman Ranganna, who was a witness in the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, fell seriously ill. It is known that Viveka was killed by Erra Gangireddy, Uma Shankar Reddy, Sunil Yadav and Dastagiri in the 164 statement given to the court by the watchman Ranganna who was there on the day of Viveka's murder.



However, the health condition of watchman Ranganna was deteriorated due to various health reasons due to age. As a result, the security police at Ranganna's house and family members took him to Pulivendula Government Area Hospital on Tuesday. Ranganna was taken to Tirupati SVIMS in an ambulance as the doctors suggested that he be taken to Tirupati SVIMS for better treatment.



Meanwhile, CBI officials questioned Viveka PA Krishna Reddy on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy. It is reported that more questions were asked about Krishna Reddy hiding the letter written by Vivekananda Reddy before the murder. Krishna Reddy, who came to the CBI office in Koti at 3 pm, was interrogated for more than five hours.

